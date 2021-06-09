Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.195 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that GPN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $191.5, the dividend yield is .41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPN was $191.5, representing a -13.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $220.81 and a 24.89% increase over the 52 week low of $153.33.

GPN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). GPN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports GPN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.54%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPN as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF (LEND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LEND with an increase of 11.21% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of GPN at 4.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.