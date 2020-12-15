Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.195 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GPN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $191.88, the dividend yield is .41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPN was $191.88, representing a -8.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.62 and a 81.81% increase over the 52 week low of $105.54.

GPN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). GPN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports GPN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.93%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPN as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF (LEND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 21.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPN at 4.68%.

