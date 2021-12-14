Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.21% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $126.95, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPN was $126.95, representing a -42.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $220.81 and a 8.74% increase over the 52 week low of $116.75.

GPN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). GPN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports GPN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.58%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gpn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPN as a top-10 holding:

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSEW with an increase of 3.63% over the last 100 days. TPAY has the highest percent weighting of GPN at 4.03%.

