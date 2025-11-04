Global Payments Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $635.21 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $315.13 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $782.97 million or $3.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $2.007 billion from $1.997 billion last year.

Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $635.21 Mln. vs. $315.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.64 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $2.007 Bln vs. $1.997 Bln last year.

