Global Payments Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $567.2 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $361.3 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $742.3 million or $2.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $2.52 billion from $2.43 billion last year.

Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $567.2 Mln. vs. $361.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.25 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $2.52 Bln vs. $2.43 Bln last year.

