Global Payments Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $374.76 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $274.15 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $748.77 million or $2.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $2.568 billion from $2.452 billion last year.

Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $374.76 Mln. vs. $274.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.568 Bln vs. $2.452 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.54 - $11.70 Full year revenue guidance: $9.17 - $9.30 Bln

