Global Payments Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.971 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $241.640 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $934.305 million or $3.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 68.6% to $3.320 billion from $1.969 billion last year.

Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.971 Mln. vs. $241.640 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $3.320 Bln vs. $1.969 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.60 To $ 13.80 Full year revenue guidance: 4 % To 5 %

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