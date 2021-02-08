Global Payments Guides FY21 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) initiated its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue guidance for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.75 to $8.05 per share on adjusted net revenues between $7.50 billion and $7.60 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.00 per share on revenues of $7.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2021 and also approved an increase to the existing authorization for the company's share repurchase program, raising the total available authorization to $1.5 billion. As part of that program, the company intends to execute an accelerated share repurchase program for $500 million in the coming days.

