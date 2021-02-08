Markets
GPN

Global Payments Guides FY21 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) initiated its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue guidance for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.75 to $8.05 per share on adjusted net revenues between $7.50 billion and $7.60 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.00 per share on revenues of $7.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2021 and also approved an increase to the existing authorization for the company's share repurchase program, raising the total available authorization to $1.5 billion. As part of that program, the company intends to execute an accelerated share repurchase program for $500 million in the coming days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More