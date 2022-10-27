Global Payments (GPN) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Global Payments Inc. GPN is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the leading payment technology company’s adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, thanks to strong performances across its Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions segments. Global Payments achieved strong performance in the second quarter despite headwinds related to the exit of its Russia business and adverse foreign currency fluctuations. However, an elevated operating expense level partly offset the upside.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the third-quarter earnings announcement.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of $2.49 suggests a 14.2% increase from the prior year's reported figure of $2.18. It witnessed no upward revision in the past week versus two in the opposite direction. Global Payments beat the consensus estimate for earnings in three of the prior four quarters and met once, the average surprise being 1.1%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Global Payments Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Global Payments Inc. price-eps-surprise | Global Payments Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues of $2.1 billion indicates a 2.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

In the third quarter, profits from GPN’s Merchant Solutions — its biggest operating segment — are likely to have increased from higher customer spending. Higher travel and entertainment-related spendings are expected to have benefited the company’s performance, positioning GPN for year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Merchant Solutions is pegged at $1,481 million, indicating a rise from $1,358 million reported in the year-ago period. Strong software businesses and the continued execution of a technology-enabled strategy are expected to have driven the segment’s performance.

The consensus mark for Issuer Solutions’ revenues is pegged at $497 million, signaling an increase from $458 million reported in third-quarter 2021. The addition of the leading accounts payable automation, as well as business-to-business payments solutions provider MineralTree, is likely to have aided the segment’s performance.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Business and Consumer Solutions segment indicates an 8.7% year-over-year decrease. Higher levels of unemployment assistance benefits are anticipated to have affected the segment.

Profits from the business are likely to have been partially offset by increased operating costs in the third quarter, making an earnings beat uncertain. Higher cost of service, and selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to have affected the bottom line. Continuous investments to upgrade digital capabilities are expected to have weighed on the margins.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Global Payments this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.67%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at $2.47 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Global Payments currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Global Payments, here are some companies from the Business Services space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Shift4 Payments’ bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter indicates a 61.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. FOUR’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, met the mark once and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 4.2%.

Confluent, Inc. CFLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Confluent’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter has been unchanged in the past week. CFLT beat on earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +11.27% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoFi Technologies’ bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter has been unchanged in the past week. The consensus mark for SOFI’s top line is pegged at $391 million, signaling a 41.1% year-over-year increase.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR): Free Stock Analysis Report



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Confluent, Inc. (CFLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.