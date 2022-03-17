Global Payments (GPN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed the most recent trading day at $133.43, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics payment processing company had lost 7.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Payments as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 13.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.04 billion, up 12.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion, which would represent changes of +16.67% and +9.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Global Payments currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Global Payments has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.98, so we one might conclude that Global Payments is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GPN's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

