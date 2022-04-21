Global Payments (GPN) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed at $142 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics payment processing company had gained 6.91% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Payments as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, up 11.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.51 per share and revenue of $8.44 billion, which would represent changes of +16.54% and +9.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. Global Payments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Global Payments has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.09 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.89, so we one might conclude that Global Payments is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GPN has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.