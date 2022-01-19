Global Payments (GPN) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed at $145.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics payment processing company had gained 11.57% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 18.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Payments as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.11, up 17.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion, up 12.69% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% lower. Global Payments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Global Payments is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.73, so we one might conclude that Global Payments is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GPN has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

