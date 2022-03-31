Global Payments (GPN) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed the most recent trading day at $136.84, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics payment processing company had gained 1.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Global Payments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Global Payments is projected to report earnings of $2.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, up 12.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion, which would represent changes of +16.67% and +9.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. Global Payments is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Global Payments's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.55, so we one might conclude that Global Payments is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GPN's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

