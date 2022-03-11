Global Payments (GPN) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed the most recent trading day at $126.99, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics payment processing company had lost 12.65% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 10.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Payments as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Global Payments is projected to report earnings of $2.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion, up 12.37% from the year-ago period.

GPN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.67% and +9.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. Global Payments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Global Payments's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.09, so we one might conclude that Global Payments is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GPN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

