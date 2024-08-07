Global Payments (GPN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Global Payments (GPN) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $2.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion, representing a surprise of +0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Europe : $434.38 million compared to the $422.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.

: $434.38 million compared to the $422.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Americas : $2.07 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

: $2.07 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific : $61.81 million versus $64.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

: $61.81 million versus $64.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions : $1.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $1.81 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Non-Gaap Revenues- Intersegment Elimination : -$14.99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$16.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.5%.

: -$14.99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$16.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.5%. Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions : $526.49 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $534.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $526.49 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $534.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenues- Intersegment Elimination : -$15.77 million compared to the -$15.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year.

: -$15.77 million compared to the -$15.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year. Revenues- Issuer Solutions : $613.51 million compared to the $627.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $613.51 million compared to the $627.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Revenues- Merchant Solutions : $1.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -99.9%.

: $1.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -99.9%. Non-Gaap Operating Income- Corporate : -$81.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$79.64 million.

: -$81.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$79.64 million. Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions : $246.62 million compared to the $249.58 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $246.62 million compared to the $249.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions : $884.77 million versus $871.02 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Global Payments have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.