Global Payments (GPN) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y

Global Payments Inc. GPN reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11. The bottom line also improved 18.3% from $1.80 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net revenues rose 13.3% year over year to $1,984.9 million for the fourth quarter from $1,752.4 million a year ago. The top line also outpaced the consensus mark of $1,966 million.

The electronics payment processing company’s fourth-quarter results benefited from robust Merchant Solutions’ performance. The ongoing economic recovery aided GPN with a higher number of transactions.

Operating Performance

Adjusted operating margin of 42% improved 50 basis points (bps) year over year for the quarter under review.

Total operating expenses escalated 11.6% year over year to $1,873 million due to a rise in the cost of service, and higher selling, general and administrative costs.

Adjusted operating income rose 14.7% year over year to $833.5 million.

Segmental Performances

Merchant Solutions: Revenues of this segment advanced 20.5% year over year to $1,340 million for the quarter under review. Operating income of $646.2 million climbed 22.4% year over year on global volume growth.

Issuer Solutions: The segment reported revenues of $462.9 million, which advanced 1.3% year over year. Operating income declined 1.6% year over year to $200.9 million for the fourth quarter. For 2021, it recorded more than 2 billion in buy now, pay later transactions.

Business and Consumer Solutions: Revenues of this segment inched up 1.5% year over year to $207.8 million for the quarter under review. Operating income of $45 million decreased 9% year over year.

Financial Position (as of Dec 31, 2021)

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,979.3 million, which declined sequentially from $2,347.7 million.

Long-term debt amounted to $11,414.8 million, reflecting an increase from $10,709.8 million at third quarter-end. The current portion of long-term debt was $78.5 million at fourth quarter-end.

Shareholders’ equity of $25.6 billion declined sequentially from $26.1 billion.

For 2021, net cash provided by operating activities climbed to $2,780.8 million from the prior-year comparable figure of $2,314.2 million.

Capital Deployment

Management approved a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, which will be paid out on Mar 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as on Mar 11, 2022. The company also boosted the share buyback program by increasing the available fund to $2 billion.

2022 Guidance

GPN anticipates adjusted net revenues within $8.42-$8.50 billion for 2021, indicating an increase from the 2021 level of $7.74 billion.

Adjusted EPS is estimated between $9.45 and $9.67, suggesting an increase of 16-19% from the 2021 reported figure of $8.16.

It expects 2022 adjusted operating margin to expand up to 100 basis points from the 2021 level of 41.8%.

