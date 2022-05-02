Global Payments (GPN) Q1 Top Mark on Solid Merchant Solutions

Global Payments Inc. GPN reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. The bottom line also improved 13.7% from $1.82 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net revenues rose 7.7% year over year to $1,952.7 million for the first quarter from $1,812.2 million a year ago. The top line, however, missed the consensus mark of $1,961 million.

The electronics payment processing entity’s strong first-quarter earnings benefited from robust Merchant Solutions’ performance. The ongoing economic recovery aided GPN with a higher number of transactions despite a foreign-exchange volatility linked to the conflict in Ukraine. Higher operating expenses partially offset the positives.

Operating Performance

Adjusted operating margin of 41.1% improved 50 basis points (bps) year over year for the quarter under review.

Total operating expenses escalated 3.8% year over year to $1,780.3 million due to a 3.4% rise in the cost of service, and 4.3% higher selling, general and administrative costs.

Adjusted operating income rose 9.2% year over year to $802.5 million.

Segmental Performances

Merchant Solutions: Adjusted revenues of this segment advanced 16.3% year over year to $1,337.2 million for the quarter under review. Adjusted operating income of $632.1 million climbed 18.8% year over year on 18% global volume growth.

Issuer Solutions: The segment reported adjusted revenues of $442.5 million, which advanced 0.7% year over year. Adjusted operating income declined 0.6% year over year to $188.7 million for the first quarter.

Business and Consumer Solutions: Adjusted revenues of this segment declined 19.6% year over year to $195.8 million for the quarter under review. Adjusted operating income of $51.1 million decreased 36.8% year over year.

Financial Position (as of Mar 31, 2022)

Global Payments exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,045.3 million, which increased sequentially from $1,979.3 million.

Long-term debt amounted to $11,723.8 million, reflecting an increase from $11,414.8 million at fourth-quarter 2021-end. The current portion of long-term debt was $120.2 million at first-quarter-end.

Shareholders’ equity of $25.2 billion declined sequentially from $25.6 billion.

For the first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities climbed to $630 million from the prior-year comparable figure of $599.4 million.

Capital Deployment

Management approved a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, which will be paid out on Jun 24, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of Jun 10, 2022. GPN repurchased shares worth $649.7 million in the first quarter.

2022 Guidance

GPN reiterated adjusted net revenue guidance within $8.42-$8.50 billion for 2022, indicating an increase from the 2021 level of $7.74 billion. Global Payments expects low double-digit growth in Merchant Solutions revenues and mid-single digit growth in Issuer Solutions.

Adjusted EPS is estimated between $9.45 and $9.67, suggesting an increase of 16-19% from the 2021 reported figure of $8.16. GPN expects to convert almost 100% of adjusted net income into adjusted free cash flow.

Global Payments now expects 2022 adjusted operating margin to expand up to 125 basis points from the 2021 level of 41.8%.

