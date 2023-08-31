Global Payments (GPN) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 148.18

The average one-year price target for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) has been revised to 148.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 139.87 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 97.97 to a high of 221.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.54% from the latest reported closing price of 127.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 257,400K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,520K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,877K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 107.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,518K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,193K shares, representing a decrease of 23.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 8,205K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,230K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 51.78% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,241K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 7.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,351K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,577K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Global Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

