Global Payments (GPN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed the most recent trading day at $149.10, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics payment processing company had gained 15.8% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 15.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Payments as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Global Payments is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion, up 12.93% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% lower. Global Payments currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Global Payments is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.6, which means Global Payments is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GPN has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

