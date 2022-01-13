Global Payments (GPN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed the most recent trading day at $149.24, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics payment processing company had gained 16.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 15.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Global Payments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 17.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.98 billion, up 12.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Global Payments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Global Payments's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.48.

We can also see that GPN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

