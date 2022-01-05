Global Payments (GPN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed at $146.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics payment processing company had gained 12.07% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 8.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Payments as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 17.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion, up 12.93% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Global Payments is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Global Payments is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.

Investors should also note that GPN has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

