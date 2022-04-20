Global Payments (GPN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed the most recent trading day at $143.51, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics payment processing company had gained 5.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Payments as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, up 11.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.51 per share and revenue of $8.44 billion, which would represent changes of +16.54% and +9.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Global Payments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Global Payments is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.9.

We can also see that GPN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.