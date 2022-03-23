Global Payments (GPN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Payments (GPN) closed at $134.24, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics payment processing company had gained 0.68% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Payments as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $2.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, up 12.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.67% and +9.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Global Payments is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Global Payments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.

We can also see that GPN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.