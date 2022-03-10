Global Payments (GPN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Global Payments (GPN) closed the most recent trading day at $127.12, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics payment processing company had lost 12.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 11.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Payments as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $2.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.04 billion, up 12.37% from the year-ago period.

GPN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $8.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.67% and +9.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Payments. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower. Global Payments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Global Payments's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.45, which means Global Payments is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GPN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

