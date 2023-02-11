Global Payments (GPN) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Global Payments said on February 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $117.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.39%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 1.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.67% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is $145.79. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.67% from its latest reported closing price of $117.88.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is $8,614MM, a decrease of 4.03%. The projected annual EPS is $10.54, an increase of 2,500.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.39%, a decrease of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 287,945K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,857K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,514K shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,071K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,156K shares, representing a decrease of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,263K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,290K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 8,225K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 43.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,283K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Global Payments Background Information

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

