GLOBAL PAYMENTS Earnings Results: $GPN Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBAL PAYMENTS ($GPN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $2.95 per share, missing estimates of $2.99 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $2,289,020,000, missing estimates of $2,328,393,107 by $-39,373,107.

GLOBAL PAYMENTS Insider Trading Activity

GLOBAL PAYMENTS insiders have traded $GPN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID LAWRENCE GREEN (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 31,291 shares for an estimated $3,271,474

ROBERT H B JR BALDWIN purchased 5,800 shares for an estimated $672,800

ANDREA M CARTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,366 shares for an estimated $250,015

GLOBAL PAYMENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL PAYMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 499 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

