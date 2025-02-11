News & Insights

Stocks
GPN

GLOBAL PAYMENTS Earnings Preview: Recent $GPN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 11, 2025 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

GLOBAL PAYMENTS ($GPN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,328,393,107 and earnings of $2.99 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GPN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GLOBAL PAYMENTS Insider Trading Activity

GLOBAL PAYMENTS insiders have traded $GPN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID LAWRENCE GREEN (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 31,291 shares for an estimated $3,271,474
  • ROBERT H B JR BALDWIN purchased 5,800 shares for an estimated $672,800
  • ANDREA M CARTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,366 shares for an estimated $250,015

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GLOBAL PAYMENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 400 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL PAYMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 488 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP added 7,082,990 shares (+88.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $725,439,835
  • FMR LLC removed 3,862,982 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $395,646,616
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,678,135 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $274,294,586
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,190,144 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $224,314,548
  • HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 2,146,485 shares (+74.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $219,842,993
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,898,454 shares (+34.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $194,439,658
  • KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,843,194 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $188,779,929

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.