Markets
GPN

Global Payments Drops 9% On Revenue Miss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) are falling more than 9% Monday morning after the payments technology company's first-quarter revenue missed analysts' view.

Revenues for the quarter were $2.156 billion, compared with $1.99 billion in the first quarter of last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted net revenues increased 8% to $1.952 billion, but missed the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.96 billion.

Net income for the quarter was $244.73 million or $0.87 per share compared with $196.68 million or $0.66 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.07 per share. The consensus estimate was for $2.04 per share.

For 2022, the company expect adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.42 billion to $8.50 billion, and adjusted earnings per share is expected in a range of $9.45 to $9.67.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $9.49 per share on revenue of $8.46 billion for the period.

Global Payments' Board approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable June 24, to shareholders of record as of June 10.

GPN is at $123.65 currently. It has traded in the range of $116.74-$219.64 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular