News & Insights

Markets

Global Payments, Commerzbank Join To Offer Digital Payment Solutions In Germany

January 11, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Commerzbank announced a joint venture to offer digital payment solutions to small and medium size business customers across Germany. The new entity, Commerz Globalpay GmbH, is expected to launch in the first half of 2024. Global Payments will hold a 51 percent stake in the company, and Commerzbank will hold 49 percent.

Commerz Globalpay GmbH will offer digital payment capabilities, including Global Payments' smartphone-based payment applications, modern card terminals and e-commerce/mobile payment solutions. Business customers will have access to value-added services, including cloud-based point-of-sale software, customer loyalty programs, an analytics and customer engagement platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.