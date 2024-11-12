Global Payments call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Global Payments (GPN) with 4,022 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 29.61%. Jan-25 165 calls and Nov-24 120 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.56. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

