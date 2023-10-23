Global Payments Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GPN

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.48, changing hands as low as $109.06 per share. Global Payments Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPN's low point in its 52 week range is $92.27 per share, with $129.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.25. The GPN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.