Global Payments (BER:GLO) Price Target Increased by 7.77% to 136.73

The average one-year price target for Global Payments (BER:GLO) has been revised to 136.73 / share. This is an increase of 7.77% from the prior estimate of 126.86 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.40 to a high of 204.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.31% from the latest reported closing price of 114.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLO is 0.32%, a decrease of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 256,958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,520K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,877K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 107.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,518K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,193K shares, representing a decrease of 23.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 8,205K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,230K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 51.78% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,241K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 7.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,351K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,577K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 27.61% over the last quarter.

