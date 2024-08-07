Global Payments Affirms 2024 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, management remarks, stock movement, dividend)

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) said, for fiscal 2024, it continues to expect adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $9.17 billion to $9.30 billion, reflecting growth of 6% to 7%, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $11.54 to $11.70, reflecting growth of 11% to 12% over 2023. Annual adjusted operating margin for 2024 is still expected to expand by up to 50 basis points.

"We are finalizing the review of our business that we began earlier this year and have identified meaningful opportunities to better align our organization to continue to drive sustainable growth," said Cameron Bready, CEO.

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable on September 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.

Q2 Results:

Global Payments reported second quarter earnings per share of $1.47, compared to $1.05 in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share increased 12% to $2.93, compared to $2.62. Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 45.2%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter GAAP revenues were $2.57 billion, compared to $2.45 billion, prior year. Adjusted net revenues increased 6% to $2.32 billion, compared to $2.20 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Shares of Global Payments are up 7% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.