Global Payments About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GPN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/21, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/30/21. As a percentage of GPN's recent stock price of $125.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GPN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPN's low point in its 52 week range is $116.745 per share, with $220.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.20.

In Monday trading, Global Payments Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

