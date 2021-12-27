Global Payments: Seeking Value in Acquisitions

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business & Consumer Solutions.

GPN shares have losses of about 38% year-to-date and have underperformed the Dow Jones and S&P 500. I am bearish on GPN stock, primarily because of its valuation concerns.

Global Payments has 3.5 million customers in more than 100 countries providing nearly all elements of what a commerce platform should have to cover the business needs of small businesses, large enterprises, developers, and financial institutions.

A wide variety of commerce solutions from omnichannel payments and unified commerce to issuing virtual cards and tools that can help businesses achieve growth are provided. The firm mentions that it processes more than 50 billion transactions each year.

Global Payments' 2021 report about payments and trends identified five key trends that are deemed vital for any business. These five trends were contactless payments, omnichannel commerce, embedded fintech, advances in technology, and financial inclusion.

Back in early October, Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan stated that he would be open to a large acquisition again. This comes over two years after buying out TSYS for $21.5 billion. He will also be looking for small bolt-on purchases to bolster growth.

Furthermore, it was stated that the "acquisition focus is now on software and other technology-enabled platforms," which explains why Global Payments acquired MineralTree in September, a cloud-based software platform, for $500 million. This strategic deal plans to explore further business opportunities and revenue growth in business-to-business payments.

The big news, in my opinion, is that Global Payments' CEO also said that "merging with another large payments company only would be attractive if it gave substantial operations in a geography where Global Payments was not present outside the United States".

Third Quarter 2021 Results: Strongest Historical Performance

"We are pleased to have delivered the strongest performance in our history in the third quarter despite facing incremental challenges from COVID-19 during the period," said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer.

"Our businesses continued to demonstrate their resilience, and our results highlight our consistent execution across cycles. As we have throughout the pandemic, we benefit from accelerated digitization across our markets. This quarter provided further proof points that our four-pillared strategy drives differentiated growth."

Indeed, on a year-over-year comparison, the financial results were strong. GAAP revenues were $2.20 billion, compared to $1.92 billion, diluted earnings per share were $1.01 compared to $0.74, and operating margin was 18.2% compared to 15.1% in the prior year.

So, why do shares of Global Payments have a three-month return of about -17% then?

The answer lies in the updated outlook that the company gave for the full year. Global Payments sees 2021 adjusted net revenue of $7.71 billion - $7.73 billion (compared to prior guidance of $7.70 billion - $7.73 billion), which fell short of the consensus of $7.74 billion.

On the positive side, the adjusted EPS is expected to be in a range of $8.10 to $8.20, or a growth of 27% to 28% over 2020, and higher than the consensus of $8.02.

Global Payments' dividend yield has increased significantly to 0.74% compared to 0.35% on June 10, 2021, as the quarterly dividend increased to $0.25 per share from $0.19 per share.

I see sales growth declining severely for 2021, which investors have noticed as in 2020 and 2019. Revenue growth was 51.1% and 45.9% for 2020 and 2019. Looking at the bright side, Global Payments may be a long-term inflation hedge as it may witness its revenues rising with the nominal spending.

Valuation

GPN stock has mixed signals related to its valuation. Its PEG ratio of 0.7x makes it undervalued, but it is relatively overvalued based on its PE ratio of 41.8x compared to the U.S. IT industry average of 37.8x and the U.S. market's 17.1x.

Wall Street's Take

Global Payments has a Strong Buy consensus based on 16 Buys and four Holds ratings. The average Global Payments price target of $189.16 implies 41.5% upside potential.

