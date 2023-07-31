News & Insights

Markets
GLP.PRA

Global Partners' Series A Preferred Shares Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

July 31, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: GLP.PRA) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $25.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.17% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GLP.PRA was trading at a 5.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.70% in the "Energy" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP.PRA shares, versus GLP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GLP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

GLP.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: GLP.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GLP) are up about 0.8%.

Also see:
 Stock Buybacks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WINS
 ARVL shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLP.PRA
GLP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.