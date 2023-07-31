Global Partners' Series A Preferred Shares Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: GLP.PRA) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $25.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.17% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GLP.PRA was trading at a 5.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.70% in the "Energy" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP.PRA shares, versus GLP:

Below is a dividend history chart for GLP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Monday trading, Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: GLP.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GLP) are up about 0.8%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.