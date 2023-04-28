Global Partners' Series A Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: GLP.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $26.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.24% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GLP.PRA was trading at a 9.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.30% in the "Energy" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for GLP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:
In Friday trading, Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: GLP.PRA) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GLP) are up about 1.3%.
