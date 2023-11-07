Global Partners' Series A Preferred Shares Cross 12.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: GLP.PRA) were yielding above the 12.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.10), with shares changing hands as low as $24.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.13% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GLP.PRA was trading at a 0.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.12% in the "Energy" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP.PRA shares, versus GLP:

Below is a dividend history chart for GLP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Tuesday trading, Global Partners LP's 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: GLP.PRA) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GLP) are off about 1.6%.

