News & Insights

Stocks

Global Partners Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 08, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Global Partners ( (GLP) ) is now available.

Global Partners LP reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, showcasing significant growth and diversification across its retail, terminal, and wholesale operations. The company achieved notable year-over-year increases in net income, EBITDA, and distributable cash flow, driven by strategic acquisitions and favorable market conditions. The recent acquisition of the ExxonMobil terminal in Rhode Island enhances its storage and distribution capabilities, reinforcing Global’s market leadership and long-term growth potential.

See more insights into GLP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.