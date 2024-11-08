Global Partners Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

An announcement from Global Partners ( (GLP) ) is now available.

Global Partners LP reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, showcasing significant growth and diversification across its retail, terminal, and wholesale operations. The company achieved notable year-over-year increases in net income, EBITDA, and distributable cash flow, driven by strategic acquisitions and favorable market conditions. The recent acquisition of the ExxonMobil terminal in Rhode Island enhances its storage and distribution capabilities, reinforcing Global’s market leadership and long-term growth potential.

