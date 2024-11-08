Global Partners reports Q3 EPS $1.17 vs. 60c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $4.42B vs. $4.22B last year. “Global’s solid financial and operational performance in the third quarter highlights the continued growth and diversification of our retail, terminal, and wholesale liquid energy portfolio,” said Eric Slifka, the Partnership’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered year-over-year gains across our key financial metrics, demonstrating the effectiveness of our strategy to acquire, invest in and optimize assets that drive operating returns.”

