News & Insights

Stocks
GLP

Global Partners reports Q3 EPS $1.17 vs. 60c last year

November 08, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $4.42B vs. $4.22B last year. “Global’s solid financial and operational performance in the third quarter highlights the continued growth and diversification of our retail, terminal, and wholesale liquid energy portfolio,” said Eric Slifka, the Partnership’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered year-over-year gains across our key financial metrics, demonstrating the effectiveness of our strategy to acquire, invest in and optimize assets that drive operating returns.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GLP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.