Global Partners price target raised to $54 from $51 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol raised the firm’s price target on Global Partners (GLP) to $54 from $51 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Global posted Q3 results above the firm’s expectations, with “robust performance across each of its operating segments,” the analyst tells investors.
