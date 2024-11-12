News & Insights

Global Partners price target raised to $54 from $51 at Stifel

November 12, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol raised the firm’s price target on Global Partners (GLP) to $54 from $51 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Global posted Q3 results above the firm’s expectations, with “robust performance across each of its operating segments,” the analyst tells investors.

Read More on GLP:

