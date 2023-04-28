Global Partners LP - Unit (GLP) Declares $0.66 Dividend

Global Partners LP - Unit said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.62 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.75%, the lowest has been 6.50%, and the highest has been 24.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLP is 0.23%, an increase of 40.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 16,337K shares. The put/call ratio of GLP is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Partners LP - Unit is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.90% from its latest reported closing price of 30.47.

The projected annual revenue for Global Partners LP - Unit is 17,969MM, a decrease of 4.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,957K shares representing 14.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,776K shares, representing a decrease of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 9.71% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 3,884K shares representing 11.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 7.81% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,843K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 1,403K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 570K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 95,597.40% over the last quarter.

Global Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'GLP.'

