Global Partners LP - Limited Partnership (GLP) Price Target Decreased by 15.09% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Global Partners LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:GLP) has been revised to $45.90 / share. This is a decrease of 15.09% from the prior estimate of $54.06 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from the latest reported closing price of $43.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Partners LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLP is 0.32%, an increase of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.38% to 26,841K shares. The put/call ratio of GLP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 5,722K shares representing 16.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 11.59% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 5,686K shares representing 16.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,447K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,214K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares , representing a decrease of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 91.49% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,938K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLP by 65.24% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 1,628K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

