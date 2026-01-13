Global Partners LP Insider Purchases Nearly 4000 Shares To Close Out 2025

Key Points

An insider of Global Partners LP acquired 3,917 shares of the company for a transaction value of $176,566.28 in December 2025.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no derivative, gifting, or withholding components were disclosed in this filing.

The company's stock had one of its worst performances in 2025, falling more than 10%.

Global GP LLC, serving as the general partner of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP), acquired 3,917 common units in open-market transactions on Dec. 5 and Dec. 8, 2025, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 3,917 Transaction value ~$176,892 Post-transaction shares (direct) 215,988 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$9.75 million

Transaction value and post-transaction value are based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($45.16).

Key questions

What is the underlying purpose of the unit purchases by Global GP LLC?

The purchases were conducted to satisfy obligations under Global Partners LP’s Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Following the transactions, direct holdings stand at 212,071, and there is no indication of any change in indirect holdings.

The weighted average purchase price was $45.16 per unit between both transactions, higher than the current price of the company's stock ($43.46 as of Jan. 12).

Based on historical statistics, activity by Global GP LLC is frequent, averaging over 21 trades per year, which is consistent with non-discretionary plan-related activity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $18.10 billion Net income (TTM) $71.54 million Dividend yield 6.95% 1-year price change -15.42%

* 1-year performance calculated using Jan. 12, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Global Partners LP is a leading midstream energy partnership with significant scale in fuel distribution, storage, and retail operations. The company integrates supply, logistics, and retailing to optimize margins and maintain a broad customer base across multiple channels.

The company offers gasoline, distillates, renewable fuels, crude oil, propane, and operates a network of gasoline stations and convenience stores across the Northeastern United States.

What this transaction means for investors

For investors, this set of transactions are meaningless, as Global GP LLC is essentially fulfilling their obligations to purchase common stock for the purpose of awarding it to directors and officers of Global Partners LP. In other words, this was a purchase of sale the general partner had to do and was not a strategic transaction.

The general partner continued purchasing shares for the incentive plan throughout the rest of December 2025, and is still purchasing shares for the plan as of Jan. 6, 2026. In its latest filing, the general partner now holds 152,210 shares after disposing some shares for the plan and then repurchasing some. Eventually, the total holdings of common shares that are designated for the incentive plan will reach zero once distributed to all designees.

The stock of Global Partners LP is rebounding from its worst year since 2020, falling approximately 11.30% for the year of 2025. However, if investors are looking for a high-dividend stock within the gasoline industry, GLP may suffice as the gasoline supplier has consistently raised dividends every quarter since Q3 FY 2021.

Glossary

General partner: The entity that manages a partnership and typically holds unlimited liability for its obligations.

Common units: Ownership interests in a limited partnership, similar to shares in a corporation, often traded on public exchanges.

Open-market transaction: Purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private negotiation or direct offering.

Form 4: An SEC filing that reports insider trades of a company's securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Long-Term Incentive Plan: A compensation program granting awards like units or options to employees, directors, or officers to encourage long-term performance.

Beneficial ownership: The right to benefit from securities ownership, even if not directly holding the title.

Indirect holdings: Securities owned through another entity or account, not held directly in the individual's name.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per unit, weighted by the number of units bought at each price.

Derivative: A financial contract whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Disclaim beneficial ownership: To formally state that a person or entity does not have beneficial ownership of certain securities.

Midstream energy partnership: A business focused on the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of energy products, not production or retail only.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



