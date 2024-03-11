Global Partners LP (GLP) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $46.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.08% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Global Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Global Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.29%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.5 billion, indicating a 36.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.90 per share and a revenue of $23.3 billion, signifying shifts of +3.72% and +41.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Global Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. Global Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Global Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.17. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.63 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

