Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Global Partners LP (GLP) closed the most recent trading day at $46.18, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.12%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.57% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Global Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.96, showcasing a 37.66% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.39 billion, showing a 0.76% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.71% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Global Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Global Partners LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.92. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.83 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

