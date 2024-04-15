Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Global Partners LP (GLP) closed the latest trading day at $45.45, indicating a -0.79% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.79%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.24% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.6% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Global Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.46, marking a 34.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.5 billion, indicating a 36.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.90 per share and a revenue of $23.3 billion, indicating changes of +3.72% and +41.31%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Global Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Global Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

