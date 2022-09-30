Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Global Partners LP (GLP) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.12% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.2% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Global Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Global Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.11 billion, up 23.8% from the year-ago period.

GLP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.17 per share and revenue of $18.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +447.33% and +40.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Global Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.48 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.05, so we one might conclude that Global Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.