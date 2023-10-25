Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $30.69, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 5.68% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Global Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Global Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 77.88%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.26 billion, indicating a 7.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -65.57% and -9.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% decrease. Currently, Global Partners LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Global Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.92.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

