Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Global Partners LP (GLP) reached $42.30, with a -1.49% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.55% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Global Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.69, reflecting a 55.19% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.39 billion, indicating a 0.76% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Global Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Global Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.08.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 10, this industry ranks in the top 4% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GLP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.